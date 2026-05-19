Rupee falls 18 paise to 96.38 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said rupee remains vulnerable to the rise in crude oil prices as also the closure of the Strait of Hormuz hampering its exports and imports to the Gulf countries.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.38 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 18 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the Indian rupee weakened further and closed at a record low of 96.20 against the US dollar.

"The market’s biggest challenge right now is not just direction -- it's confidence. Until there is visible cooling in global tensions and stability in foreign flows, the rupee may continue trading under pressure with volatility staying elevated," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.