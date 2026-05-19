Chennai: Gold price rises by Rs 960, silver costs Rs 300 on May 19, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold has increased by Rs 960 per sovereign (8 grams) and an increase of Rs 120 per gram on May 19 in the city.
The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,18,960 per sovereign and Rs 14,870 per gram.
On May 18, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,750 per gram.
Silver prices remains the same on May 19. On May 18, silver was sold at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 70,040 per sovereign (Rs 8,755 per gram) on May 19, 2025, to Rs 1,18,960 per sovereign (Rs 14,870 per gram) on May 19, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 48,920 or about 69.84%.
May 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870
May 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750
May 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,120 | 1 gram - Rs 14,765
May 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050
May 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 15,000
May 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305
May 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305
May 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 320