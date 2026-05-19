Chennai

Chennai: Gold price rises by Rs 960, silver costs Rs 300 on May 19, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Gold jewellery
Representative imagePTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold has increased by Rs 960 per sovereign (8 grams) and an increase of Rs 120 per gram on May 19 in the city.

The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,18,960 per sovereign and Rs 14,870 per gram.

On May 18, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,750 per gram.

Silver prices increased

Silver prices remains the same on May 19. On May 18, silver was sold at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 70,040 per sovereign (Rs 8,755 per gram) on May 19, 2025, to Rs 1,18,960 per sovereign (Rs 14,870 per gram) on May 19, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 48,920 or about 69.84%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870

May 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

May 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,120 | 1 gram - Rs 14,765

May 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050

May 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 15,000

Silver price over the last five days:

May 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305

May 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305

May 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 320

Gold prices
silver prices
gold price in Chennai
Silver price in Chennai
gold and silver price today

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in