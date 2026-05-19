Chennai: Gold price rises by Rs 960, silver costs Rs 300 on May 19, 2026

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 70,040 per sovereign (Rs 8,755 per gram) on May 19, 2025, to Rs 1,18,960 per sovereign (Rs 14,870 per gram) on May 19, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 48,920 or about 69.84%.