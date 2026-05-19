IT employees’ body seeks SEZ safety audit after Tech Mahindra fire

In a statement, the IT employees’ body called for an independent fire safety audit of IT campuses, warehouses and peripheral structures across the OMR corridor, along with mandatory disclosure of fire safety clearances, regular evacuation drills and public reporting of all fire incidents inside IT SEZs.

The organisation said that the May 15 fire should not be treated as an isolated incident. “This is not just another fire accident,” VOIP joint secretary Rajan said.