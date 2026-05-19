Tamil learning gets a tech upgrade

While children quickly adapt to the language and lifestyle of the countries they grow up in, speaking, reading, or writing Tamil often becomes difficult over time. It was this growing concern that led Tirunelveli-based entrepreneur Raj to create Playwithtamil, a modern Tamil learning platform designed especially for today’s generation.

Playwithtamil combines Tamil learning with technology, games, storytelling and interactive activities to make the language more engaging for children across the world. The platform is designed for children from PreKG to Grade 8 and focuses on developing listening, speaking, reading and writing skills through structured activities and AI-powered learning tools.

Raj says the idea for the platform came during the covid period when he noticed that many children were learning Tamil online, but interest in the language slowly started fading. “I wanted children to learn Tamil in a modern and engaging way. Many youngsters understand Tamil but are not confident speaking or reading it. We wanted to build curiosity among children instead of forcing them to study the language,” he says.