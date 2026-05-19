Tamil learning gets a tech upgrade

CHENNAI: As more Tamil families settle abroad, many parents are beginning to worry about their children slowly losing touch with the Tamil language and culture.
While children quickly adapt to the language and lifestyle of the countries they grow up in, speaking, reading, or writing Tamil often becomes difficult over time. It was this growing concern that led Tirunelveli-based entrepreneur Raj to create Playwithtamil, a modern Tamil learning platform designed especially for today’s generation.
Playwithtamil combines Tamil learning with technology, games, storytelling and interactive activities to make the language more engaging for children across the world. The platform is designed for children from PreKG to Grade 8 and focuses on developing listening, speaking, reading and writing skills through structured activities and AI-powered learning tools.
Raj says the idea for the platform came during the covid period when he noticed that many children were learning Tamil online, but interest in the language slowly started fading. “I wanted children to learn Tamil in a modern and engaging way. Many youngsters understand Tamil but are not confident speaking or reading it. We wanted to build curiosity among children instead of forcing them to study the language,” he says.
According to him, the platform avoids ideological or heavy textbook-based teaching methods and instead focuses on natural language learning rooted in culture and everyday usage. “We wanted children to experience Tamil culture naturally, without making learning feel stressful. It should feel enjoyable and relatable,” Raj explains.
One of the major features of Playwithtamil is its gamified learning experience. The platform includes over 100 interactive game templates, achievement badges, streak systems, progress dashboards and personalised learning paths that encourage children to continue learning consistently. AI-powered tools such as speechto-text functions, pronunciation practice, translation support, and personalised assessments to make learning experience interactive.
Raj says affordability and accessibility were also important while designing the platform. “This is purely out of my love for the language. I have a strong emotional connection towards Tamil and wanted to create something meaningful for Tamil families everywhere,” he says.
Apart from children, the platform also includes dedicated dashboards for parents, teachers, and Tamil schools to track student progress and manage learning activities. Raj hopes the platform can eventually collaborate with schools and Tamil learning communities globally to make Tamil education more accessible.
“Every Tamil family wants their children to understand the language and stay connected to their roots. The way we teach matters a lot. If children enjoy the process, they will naturally develop interest and confidence,” he adds.