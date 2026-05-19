Chennai: Kilambakkam skywalk, railway station to open by end of June, confirm CMDA, Railways

The remaining portion of the pedestrian skywalk connecting the Kilambakkam bus terminus with the upcoming railway halt station will be completed next week, while the entire integration work including lifts and escalators on both sides of the skywalk is expected to be finished by the end of June, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) officials said.

Southern Railway officials have meanwhile assured that the station can be opened once the skywalk connectivity is completed.

“After a meeting with stakeholders including city traffic police and Southern Railway, it was decided that the pending girder, starting from GST Road and connecting with the railway station, will be lifted and placed next week,” a senior CMDA official said. “Temporary supports beneath the structure will remain until concrete curing and stability checks are completed. When a welding plate comes from Erode, work will be completed. We’ll then pour the concrete. The support will remain until the concrete work is over for better weight-bearing.”