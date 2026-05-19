Palghar tempo-truck collision: FIR against both drivers for traffic violations

Palghar District Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, who visited the accident site late Monday night, said heavy traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, coupled with the tempo driver taking a wrong-side shortcut in violation of traffic rules, led to the fatal crash.

"This highway witnesses heavy traffic. There is a dire need for greater awareness regarding traffic regulations and the law. In an unfortunate attempt to avoid a long route and take a shortcut, the tempo was driven on the wrong side of the highway, which led to this collision," Naik told reporters.

The tempo, packed with 30-40 passengers, was heading for an engagement ceremony when it collided with a speeding sand-laden truck near Dhaniwari village under Dahanu taluka on the highway at around 4 pm on Monday, killing 13 persons and injuring 14 others, officials said.

A statement from the Palghar district administration said the tempo was moving on the wrong side of the Mumbai-Gujarat lane. Upon reaching Dhaniwari village, a truck coming from the opposite direction lost control, and its container box collided heavily with the left side of the tempo.