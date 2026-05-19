DMK leaders point fingers at Stalin’s son-in-law Sabarisan, PEN for Assembly poll debacle

However, referring indirectly to the DMK’s electoral setback, he said reducing a large political outcome to a single narrative would not reflect reality. “Oversimplifying a large political outcome into one narrative is not useful because it does not reflect reality,” he said.

The firm was created with the intention of strengthening political communication, engaging with people digitally, and introducing modern outreach methods into public and political engagement, Sabarisan said.

“Following the footsteps of former chief minister MK Stalin, PEN is committed to listening deeply and understanding our shortcomings honestly,” he said.