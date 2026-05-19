7 held over double murder of gana singers in Kancheepuram

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the arrested have been identified as Santosh (23), Kalaichelvan (20), Ayyappan (26), Kumaravel (20), Velan (19), and two juveniles. Police said investigations are under way and further inquiries are being carried out.

The incident took place during the early hours of Sunday (May 17), when a six-member gang allegedly barged into a house at Ammanampakkam near Manimangalam and attacked the victims over previous enmity.

The deceased were identified as Bharath (25) and Seenu (24), residents of Varadharajapuram near Padappai. Police said both were gana singers who regularly performed at concerts in and around Chennai.

According to the probe, the duo had performed at a concert near Padappai on Saturday night. Instead of returning home after the event, they stayed at the house of their friend Lokesh in Ammanampakkam.

A friend of the deceased sustained injuries in the attack and survived, police added.