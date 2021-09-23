B’luru man buys car and gadgets for 2 wives with stolen cash, nabbed

Chennai :

The suspect Mohammed Zameer of Bengaluru has been secured along with his first wife Shamshiya Anjum (28) and the home appliances and furniture trucked to the city, said police.





Inspector Rani of Flower Bazaar station, who arrested the couple in Bengaluru, told DT Next that Mohammed Zameer was earlier also arrested by the city police. It was easy to identify the accused since the CCTV footage matched his criminal record, she added.





Police said Mohammed Zameer is a seasoned thief and would look for shops where the owners are not present.





His latest theft happened on September 15 on Govindappa Naicken St when the owner of a shop selling chemicals, Rajendrakumar, was away for some work and was manned by his employee Manoj.





“Mohammed Zameer, who noted down the phone number of owner Rajendrakumar displayed at the entrance of the shop, approached Manoj claiming to be his close friend. He sent him to buy tea for him and opened the cupboard with a set of duplicate keys. He found a bag full of cash and put it inside another bag he was carrying.





When about to leave, Manoj returned, and Mohammed Zameer told him that he has received an important phone call and left the shop,” said police.





Rajendrakumar, who returned to the shop the next day, was shocked to find the bag missing and inquiries revealed about the visit of the so-called friend. Based on his complaint, Flower Bazaar police registered a case and traced Mohammed Zameer to Bengaluru. The second-hand car he had bought was also seized.





The couple was brought to the city on Wednesday and would be remanded on Thursday. The gold is yet to be retrieved, police said.