TN election results 2026: Vijay stakes claim to form government, seeks time for floor test

CHENNAI: With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party, its president C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday staked claim to form the government, writing to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking an appointment.
In an email sent to the Lok Bhavan, Vijay said the party, with 108 MLAs, had secured the mandate as the single largest formation and was entitled to be invited to form the government. He also sought an extended timeframe to prove his majority on the floor of the House.
“We are the single largest party with 108 legislators and have the right to form the government. We request an opportunity to demonstrate our majority,” Vijay said, adding that he would prove the numbers within 15 days.
Sources in the Lok Bhavan indicated that the Governor is expected to invite Vijay shortly and may grant him between 7 and 15 days to establish majority, given that the party is short of the halfway mark.
Meanwhile, Vijay is set to be elected as the Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party’s newly elected MLAs to be held at its headquarters in Panaiyur later in the day.