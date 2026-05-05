TN election results 2026: Vijay stakes claim to form government, seeks time for floor test

In an email sent to the Lok Bhavan, Vijay said the party, with 108 MLAs, had secured the mandate as the single largest formation and was entitled to be invited to form the government. He also sought an extended timeframe to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

“We are the single largest party with 108 legislators and have the right to form the government. We request an opportunity to demonstrate our majority,” Vijay said, adding that he would prove the numbers within 15 days.