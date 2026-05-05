TN election results 2026: Selvaperunthagai loses Sriperumbudur by whopping 54k votes

TVK candidate K Thennarasu defeated his nearest rival, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai, by a massive margin of 54,452 votes. With Congress’s growing discontent with its ally, the debutant scored 1,46,950 votes. Selvaperunthagai managed to get only 92,498 votes, marking a significant gain for TVK in the Kancheepuram district constituency, dealing a heavy blow to the state Congress chief.