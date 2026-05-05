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Karnataka: 17 passengers escape as bus catches fire in Haveri; driver lauded for alertness

The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Gadag and the incident took place on the Karantaka highway near Devarudda village in Ranebennur taluk
A KSRTC bus engulfed in fire on the Karnataka State Highway
A KSRTC bus engulfed in fire on the Karnataka State HighwayANI
Updated on

HAVERI: As many as 17 passengers had a narrow escape after a Karnataka State transport 'Pallakki' bus caught fire and was reduced to ashes in Haveri district, officials said on Tuesday.

The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Gadag and the incident took place on the Karantaka highway near Devarudda village in Ranebennur taluk.

According to officials, the fire broke out suddenly while the bus was on the move. The driver, Pakkirappa, noticed the flames and immediately stopped the vehicle. His timely action and alertness saved the lives of all 17 passengers.

The Ranebennur Rural Police visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

A case has been registered at the Ranebennur Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Karnataka
Bus catches fire
passengers escape

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