Big win empowers BJP to recast Assam politics, delivering welfare pledges key to retaining power

While Raijor Dal increased its tally to two in this election, the AJP once again failed to taste success. Both were part of the Congress-led bloc.

Deka said, "The BJP's win will further corner the Muslims, especially the Bengali-speaking ones, who have been at the receiving end of the chief minister's vitriolic attacks."

The political analyst also pointed out that the AIUDF, which was viewed as taking up the clutches for the 'Miyas', has been rejected by the community as the party could manage only two seats this time.

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants.

Deka further said the beneficiary schemes under which money was directly transferred to the accounts of the people had a major impact in swaying voters in favour of the ruling alliance.

"The government had promised a lot while seeking re-election. How it can actually carry it through for the next five years will be a challenge," he said while pointing at the mounting debt on the state exchequer.

"If the government fails to deliver as promised, it will lead to discontent among the people. And the popularity it now enjoys could fade easily. Keeping the public happy is essential," Deka asserted.

However, for the general public, the BJP-led alliance retaining power means continuation of its schemes and benefits.

Kalpana Kumar, a housewife, said that education has been subsidised. "We, women, are getting money to start our own ventures. Employment opportunities are being created. It is with the hope that these measures continue, the people have given the mandate," she said.

Dipak Dahal, who drives an app-based cab service in the state capital, credited the BJP government with clearing land of encroachments.

"It has given the indigenous people confidence that their rightful share will not be taken away. It has made us feel more secure about our future," he added.