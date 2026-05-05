Chennaiyin aims for momentum in away clash against Punjab FC

With just three matches left in the season, the Marina Machans are focused on finishing strongly and carrying that impetus forward. With two of their final three fixtures coming away from home, the clash against Punjab presents an important opportunity to set the tone.

The two sides have shared a closely contested record in recent meetings. Chennaiyin registered a 2-1 win in their last meeting, while across the last five encounters, the Marina Machans have won two and drawn one, underlining the competitive nature of this fixture.

Looking ahead to the match, head coach Clifford Miranda emphasised the need to defend well against a challenging side.