TN election results 2026: Minister KR Periakaruppan loses by one vote in Thiruppattur after recount

CHENNAI: In a dramatic finish after multiple rounds of scrutiny, four-time MLA and Minister KR Periakaruppan was declared defeated by TVK candidate R Seenivasa Sethupathy in the Thiruppattur Assembly constituency by a margin of just one vote.
According to media reports, officials said the result was finalised only after three rounds of verification of invalid votes, following a close contest between the two candidates. Sethupathy secured 83,375 votes, while Periakaruppan polled 83,374 votes.
The one-vote difference led to tense scenes at the counting centre, with both sides seeking re-verification of rejected votes before the final announcement was made.
Periakaruppan, a senior leader and sitting minister, had represented the constituency multiple times and was seeking another term. However, the closely fought election saw the TVK candidate edge past him in the final tally.
Election officials said all procedures were followed before declaring the result, including rechecking invalid votes to ensure accuracy.