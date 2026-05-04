LIVE | Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: TVK leads from 100 seats in early trends; AIADMK in second spot

Many veteran DMK leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin and several members of his cabinet, are trailing.
Tambaram Assembly Constituency Vote Count:
In the 4th round of vote counting, the TVK candidate takes the lead with a margin of 3,577 votes.
Sarath (TVK): 13,690
Dr. R.S. Kruthika Devi (DMK): 10,113
Rajendran (AIADMK): 6,845
Pallavaram Constituency (First Round)
TVK – J Kamakshi – 4,114
DMDK – Anagai Murugesan – 2,285
IJK – V Venkatesan – 1,235
NTK – Karthikeyan – 367
Kancheepuram District – Sriperumbudur: Round 2 Results
Thennarasu (DMK): 6,826
Palani (AIADMK): 6,164
Selvaperunthagai (Congress): 4,852
Kancheepuram Assembly Constituency — Round 1:
Somasundaram (AIADMK) — 4,073
Nithya Sukumar (DMK) — 3,053
Ranjith Kumar (TVK) — 2,537
Tambaram – Round 2
TVK: 7,064
DMK: 4,634
AIADMK: 3,552
NTK: 509
TVK hits century! Vijay’s party touches 100-mark in the number of seats it is leading from. AIADMK is leading from 65, while DMK is in the third position with 52 seats.
Chengalpattu District – Cheyyur (Reserved) Assembly Constituency: AIADMK Leads by 274 votes
AIADMK – 4,144
TVK – 3,841
DMK – 3,423
NTK – 333
Lalgudi (Tiruchy):
AIDMK candidate Leema Rose Martin is leading by 1015 votes in round 1
AIADMK: 3561
DMK: 2546
TVK: 2290
Srirangam (Tiruchy):
TVK candidate S Ramesh leading by 1447 votes in round 1
TVK 3883
DMK 2436
Overall, TVK leads in 91 seats, AIADMK in second spot now, leading in 59; DMK in 52.
TVK candidate Gilli Sarath leads in Tambaram by a margin of 1,264 votes.
TVK — 3,392
DMK — 2,128
ADMK — 1,882
NTK — 235
TVK 6592
DMK 3601
PMK 747
NTK 364
In the Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency of Kancheepuram district, TVK candidate K Thennarasu has taken the lead in the first round.
K Thennarasu (TVK): 344
K Selvaperunthagai (Congress): 221
K Palani (AIADMK): 180
TVK's candidate Navalpattu Viji is leading in Tiruverumbur (Tiruchy) while Anbil Maharshi Poyyamozhi (DMK) is trailing by 280 votes in Round 1.
TVK - 3745
DMK - 3465
Velachery:
TVK - 3826
CONG - 2459
AIADMK - 2005
Virugambakkam:
TVK -2550
DMK -2083
AIADMK -1383
NTK -211
T NAGAR:
TVK - 3613
AIADMK- 1994
DMK- 1941
TVK 4130
DMK 3244
AIADMK 1200
TVK leads with 49
DMK and allies in 2nd spot with 41
AIADMK alliance at 37.
Seeman's NTK yet to open bank - early trends
TVK: 2679
AIADMK: 2208
DMK: 1549
DMK continues to lead, now by 42; TVK pips AIADMK to come second in the lead chart with 41 seats. AIADMK leading from only 33 seats.
TVK: 3868
DMK: 3056
AIADMK:1427
The counting of postal votes is under way in Chennai's Loyola College.— DT Next (@dt_next) May 4, 2026
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TVK: 6,043
DMK: 3,479
PMK: 519
NTK:379
- Karaikudi: TVK candidate Prabhu TK leads
- T Nagar: N Anand leads
- In a surprising early trend from the Chepauk–Triplicane Assembly constituency, DMK candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin suffered a setback in the very first round of counting, with the TVK's D Selvam taking the lead. According to initial figures, TVK secured 3,759 votes, edging past the DMK’s 3,464 votes, while the AIADMK trailed with 586 votes.
Tiruchy West: Second round
DMK: 7,841
TVK: 8,982
Difference: 1,144, leading by TVK
As results for Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 are trickling in, the DMK is leading from 33 seats, the AIADMK from 10, and the TVK from 8, based on postal votes that are being counted.
Key among these is Tiruchy West, where the TVK candidate is leading against DMK heavyweight KN Nehru.
At Coimbatore South, DMK’s V Senthilbalaji is leading, followed by TVK. Veteran politician KA Sengottaiyan, who quit AIADMK and joined TVK, is leading from Gobichettipalayam.
- DMK candidate for Tiruchy West KN Nehru is trailing by 582 votes
- TVK leader Vijay leads in Perambur
TVK Ramamurthy: 9,105
DMK KN Nehru: 8,523
AMMK M Rajasekar: 864
The counting of votes for the 17th Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu has begun across 62 counting centres in the State. Visuals from counting centre at Anna University.— DT Next (@dt_next) May 4, 2026
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This year, a record-breaking 443 women stood as contesting candidates, a stark climb from the numbers seen just a decade ago.
- In 1991, the State saw its highest-ever representation of women, with 32 members elected to the House. Of the 171 women nominated, 102 ultimately contested, of whom 32 won (31.37 per cent).
- By 1996, that number had plummeted to just nine.
- In 2021, despite a then-record 413 women candidates, only 12 managed to secure a seat in the 234-member house, a dismal 5 per cent representation.
- The 2026 cycle continues a trend in which nearly 46 per cent of women candidates contest from urban centres such as Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchy. This is often attributed to higher literacy rates and more accessible campaign infrastructure in cities.
- While the number of women in rural constituencies has grown, the pace is slower than in urban areas. Most rural female candidates are fielded by major parties or are high-profile local leaders. However, the gap between “contesting” and “winning “remains a chasm.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Chennai: Visuals from Anna University strong room. Counting of votes to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/lxahcQOhwG— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
Who do you think will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?#DTNext #TamilNadu #TNElections #Polls #TNPolls #Elections #ChiefMinister #ElectionResults #Vijay #MKStalin #EPS #AIADMK #DMK #TVK #Seeman— DT Next (@dt_next) May 3, 2026
Several exit polls last week had predicted the return of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Most projections placed the DMK and its allies in the 125-160 seat range in the 234-member Assembly. However, the India Today–Axis My India poll pointed to a potential surge for TVK, projecting it to win 98–120 seats.
Counting is conducted under the Returning Officer (RO) from 8 am onwards
Each round counts votes from 14 EVMs
Supervisors and micro-observers monitor each table
Staff are appointed via three-stage randomisation
Candidates and agents are present in the hall
Counting begins with Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPB) and Postal Ballots (PB).
EVM counting starts 30 minutes later, even if PBs continue
At end of each round of counting, results from 14 EVMs are declared
VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips from usually 5 polling stations per constituency are verified to cross-check EVM results
Final votes are compiled; RO declares winner, issues certificate, and results are published
Twelve constituencies — Harbour and Edappadi. Veppanahalli, Hosur, Thalli, Palacode, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Omalur, Mettur, Sankari and Veerapandi — saw higher participation from men than women in voting. Notably, Thalli constituency has 5,958 more male voters than women.
Of the 2.93 crore eligible women voters across the State, 2.52 crore exercised their franchise in the Assembly polls. Overall, 2.35 crore men and 2.52 crore women cast their votes on April 23, translating to a turnout of 86.19% among women and 83.96% among men.
According to data released by the Election Department on Saturday, albeit nine days after polling, Tamil Nadu’s total voting percentage stood at 85.10, and women outnumbered men voters overall by 17.24 lakh votes in 222 constituencies. Constituencies such as Sholinganallur, Kavundampalayam, Madhavaram, Avadi and Sriperumbudur recorded higher participation from women.
Five constituencies—Karur (93.41%), Veerapandi (93.36%), Kulithalai (92.79%), Kumarapalayam (92.61%) and Palacode (92.57%) —recorded the highest turnout.
On the lower side, five constituencies in the southern region recorded the lowest turnout: Palayamkottai (68.90%), Killiyoor (71.26%), Madurai North (72.99%), Madurai Central (73.89%) and Karaikudi (74.20%).
#WATCH | Puducherry Elections 2026 | Strong room opened at Women's Engineering College in Lawspet. Counting of votes to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/gnkGgF3Buo— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
Who will form the government in Tamil Nadu? Track the election results live with DT Next.
Tap the link: https://election.dailythanthi.com/results
From new entrants and sulking patriarchs and matriarchs to culling of names after the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, there are too many variables for any sane person to place a bet on who will win the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the results of which will be announced today.
- If the MK Stalin-led DMK retains power, it will make history, as the party has not secured consecutive victories since 1971 – a long gap of 55 years.
- If the AIADMK-led alliance wins, it will also create history, as it would be the party’s first Assembly victory after the death of its mascot and supremo, J Jayalalithaa, and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would return as the Chief Minister, joining a stellar line-up that includes K Kamaraj, MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi, and Jayalalithaa to occupy the throne more than once.
- Now, if Vijay’s TVK wins, it would be an even bigger political milestone, comparable to the victory of MG Ramachandran. In fact, if that is the way the chips fall, it would be a more impactful debut, capturing power within two years of launching his party — MGR founded the AIADMK in 1972, won the Dindigul Lok Sabha bypoll the next year, and later won the Assembly election in 1977.
- Another factor is the presence of NTK and its seemingly indefatigable leader Seeman, who wears the defeats that he faced as a medal of honour. It still is a party that is far from harbouring any hopes of winning power. But in a three-corner fight like this one, even a fraction of votes that it gathers has the ability to upset the equations in select seats and thus the overall result.
- Within this war is the story of smaller but potentially important battles. PMK founder S Ramadoss, who is waging a tug-of-war with his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss, and ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala have joined forces to lure Vanniyar and Thevar votes away from their parent parties. Both are aiming to teach their kin and erstwhile comrades a lesson.
- Then there is Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy, who hopes to eat into Pallar votes in south Tamil Nadu.
- They can play only spoilers at best, but even the smallest fractions are important for the AIADMK, as almost all votes they eat into will be from the NDA that it is leading in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the DMK will also have to keep an eye out for the impact that T Velmurugan would have in the northern region.
- If all these were not enough, there is the unknown element of special intensive revision. The purification of electoral rolls shortly before the election led to the removal of more than 67 lakh names.
Seats: 234
Total electors: 5,73,43,291
Votes polled: 4,88,28,832
Polling stations: 75,064
Voters turnout: 85.10%
Candidates: 4,023
Counting centres: 62
Total seizure value: Rs 543 crore
Counting day: May 4
KEY PLAYERS
(Seats in figures)
Secular Progressive Alliance:
DMK - 176
Congress – 28
DMDK – 10
VCK – 8
CPI – 5
CPM – 5
IUML - 2
National Democratic Alliance:
AIADMK - 172
BJP – 33
PMK – 18
AMMK - 11
TVK - 233
NTK - 234
VK Sasikala-led AIPTMMK - 78
S Ramadoss-led AJPK - 29
Other parties:
BSP - 160
T Velmurugan-led TAVK - 20
K Krishnasamy-led Puthiya Tamilagam – 10
Who will form the government in Tamil Nadu? Track the election results live with DT Next.— DT Next (@dt_next) May 4, 2026
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TN Police warns that vehicles of those following Vijay’s convoy will be seized.
Counting day has arrived in Tamil Nadu, where a fiercely fought four-cornered Assembly election contest will now translate into numbers. With the magic number set at 118, all eyes are on early trends, especially in the absence of a clear wave. While DMK's MK Stalin seeks a rare consecutive win, AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami eyes a comeback, and actor-turned-politician Vijay remains the big wildcard, today’s results will determine a historic verdict. Track every significant update with us.