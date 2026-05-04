Politics

LIVE | Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: TVK leads from 100 seats in early trends; AIADMK in second spot

All those equations filled with castes, communities, regions, and numbers like 234 seats, 4,023 candidates, 5.73 crore voters, over 8 crore population, will boil down to just one question and one number: Who will win 118 seats?
L-R: MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vijay
L-R: MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vijay

Giants trail

Many veteran DMK leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin and several members of his cabinet, are trailing.

Tambaram Assembly Constituency Vote Count:

In the 4th round of vote counting, the TVK candidate takes the lead with a margin of 3,577 votes.

Sarath (TVK): 13,690

Dr. R.S. Kruthika Devi (DMK): 10,113

Rajendran (AIADMK): 6,845

TVK leads in Pallavaram: Round 1 

Pallavaram Constituency (First Round)

TVK – J Kamakshi – 4,114

DMDK – Anagai Murugesan – 2,285

IJK – V Venkatesan – 1,235

NTK – Karthikeyan – 367

DMK leads in Kancheepuram: Round 2

Kancheepuram District – Sriperumbudur: Round 2 Results

Thennarasu (DMK): 6,826

Palani (AIADMK): 6,164

Selvaperunthagai (Congress): 4,852

AIADMK leads in Kancheepuram: Round 1

Kancheepuram Assembly Constituency — Round 1:

Somasundaram (AIADMK) — 4,073

Nithya Sukumar (DMK) — 3,053

Ranjith Kumar (TVK) — 2,537

Manachanallur DMK candidate S Kathiravan leads by 14,237 votes

TVK leads by a margin of 2,427 votes in Tambaram: Round 2

Tambaram – Round 2

TVK: 7,064

DMK: 4,634

AIADMK: 3,552

NTK: 509

TVK leads in 100 seats; AIADMK leads in 65 seats; DMK in 52 seats

TVK hits century! Vijay’s party touches 100-mark in the number of seats it is leading from. AIADMK is leading from 65, while DMK is in the third position with 52 seats.

AIADMK leads in Cheyyur: Round 1

Chengalpattu District – Cheyyur (Reserved) Assembly Constituency: AIADMK Leads by 274 votes

AIADMK – 4,144

TVK – 3,841

DMK – 3,423

NTK – 333

AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin leads in Lalgudi; TVK's Ramesh leads in Srirangam

Lalgudi (Tiruchy):

AIDMK candidate Leema Rose Martin is leading by 1015 votes in round 1

AIADMK: 3561

DMK: 2546

TVK: 2290

Srirangam (Tiruchy):

TVK candidate S Ramesh leading by 1447 votes in round 1

TVK 3883

DMK 2436

TVK leads from 14 of 16 seats in Chennai: Early trends

Overall, TVK leads in 91 seats, AIADMK in second spot now, leading in 59; DMK in 52.

TVK leads in Tambaram: Round 1

TVK candidate Gilli Sarath leads in Tambaram by a margin of 1,264 votes.

TVK — 3,392

DMK — 2,128

ADMK — 1,882

NTK — 235

TVK leads in Perambur: Round 1

TVK 6592

DMK 3601

PMK 747

NTK 364

TVK leads in Sriperumbudur

In the Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency of Kancheepuram district, TVK candidate K Thennarasu has taken the lead in the first round.

K Thennarasu (TVK): 344

K Selvaperunthagai (Congress): 221

K Palani (AIADMK): 180

TVK: 86; AIADMK: 49; DMK: 46; NTK: 0

TVK leads in Tiruverumbur (Tiruchy): Round 1

TVK's candidate Navalpattu Viji is leading in Tiruverumbur (Tiruchy) while Anbil Maharshi Poyyamozhi (DMK) is trailing by 280 votes in Round 1.

TVK - 3745

DMK - 3465

TVK leads in first round

Velachery:

TVK - 3826

CONG - 2459

AIADMK - 2005

Virugambakkam:

TVK -2550

DMK -2083

AIADMK -1383

NTK -211

T NAGAR:

TVK - 3613

AIADMK- 1994

DMK- 1941

Kolathur round 1: TVK leads

TVK 4130

DMK 3244

AIADMK 1200

Velachery: TVK's R Kumar leads with 1,367

TVK: 65; DMK: 44; AIADMK: 37; NTK: 0

TVK's VS Babu leads in Kolathur, CM Stalin's constituency

TVK: 56, DMK: 42; AIADMK: 38; NTK: 0

Surprising early trends

TVK leads with 49

DMK and allies in 2nd spot with 41

AIADMK alliance at 37.

Seeman's NTK yet to open bank - early trends

Tiruchy East: Vijay leads by 1,640 votes in round 1

Anna Nagar round 1: TVK leads

TVK: 2679

AIADMK: 2208

DMK: 1549

DMK: 42, TVK: 41: Early trends

DMK continues to lead, now by 42; TVK pips AIADMK to come second in the lead chart with 41 seats. AIADMK leading from only 33 seats.

Egmore round 1: TVK leads

TVK: 3868

DMK: 3056

AIADMK:1427

Perambur 1st round: TVK leads

TVK: 6,043

DMK: 3,479

PMK: 519

NTK:379

9 am: Early trends

- Karaikudi: TVK candidate Prabhu TK leads

- T Nagar: N Anand leads

- In a surprising early trend from the Chepauk–Triplicane Assembly constituency, DMK candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin suffered a setback in the very first round of counting, with the TVK's D Selvam taking the lead. According to initial figures, TVK secured 3,759 votes, edging past the DMK’s 3,464 votes, while the AIADMK trailed with 586 votes.

Tiruchy West: Second round

DMK: 7,841

TVK: 8,982

Difference: 1,144, leading by TVK

Postal votes: Early trends

As results for Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 are trickling in, the DMK is leading from 33 seats, the AIADMK from 10, and the TVK from 8, based on postal votes that are being counted.

Key among these is Tiruchy West, where the TVK candidate is leading against DMK heavyweight KN Nehru.

At Coimbatore South, DMK’s V Senthilbalaji is leading, followed by TVK. Veteran politician KA Sengottaiyan, who quit AIADMK and joined TVK, is leading from Gobichettipalayam.

- DMK candidate for Tiruchy West KN Nehru is trailing by 582 votes

- TVK leader Vijay leads in Perambur

Tiruchy West: TVK leads in postal ballots

TVK Ramamurthy: 9,105

DMK KN Nehru: 8,523

AMMK M Rajasekar: 864

Counting of postal votes begins

Women wage battle for space

This year, a record-breaking 443 women stood as contesting candidates, a stark climb from the numbers seen just a decade ago.

- In 1991, the State saw its highest-ever representation of women, with 32 members elected to the House. Of the 171 women nominated, 102 ultimately contested, of whom 32 won (31.37 per cent).

- By 1996, that number had plummeted to just nine.

- In 2021, despite a then-record 413 women candidates, only 12 managed to secure a seat in the 234-member house, a dismal 5 per cent representation.

- The 2026 cycle continues a trend in which nearly 46 per cent of women candidates contest from urban centres such as Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchy. This is often attributed to higher literacy rates and more accessible campaign infrastructure in cities.

- While the number of women in rural constituencies has grown, the pace is slower than in urban areas. Most rural female candidates are fielded by major parties or are high-profile local leaders. However, the gap between “contesting” and “winning “remains a chasm.

Counting of votes begin

Who do you think will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?: DT Next's poll on X

Several exit polls last week had predicted the return of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Most projections placed the DMK and its allies in the 125-160 seat range in the 234-member Assembly. However, the India Today–Axis My India poll pointed to a potential surge for TVK, projecting it to win 98–120 seats.

How are votes counted?

  1. Counting is conducted under the Returning Officer (RO) from 8 am onwards

  2. Each round counts votes from 14 EVMs

  3. Supervisors and micro-observers monitor each table

  4. Staff are appointed via three-stage randomisation

  5. Candidates and agents are present in the hall

  6. Counting begins with Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPB) and Postal Ballots (PB).

  7. EVM counting starts 30 minutes later, even if PBs continue

  8. At end of each round of counting, results from 14 EVMs are declared

  9. VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips from usually 5 polling stations per constituency are verified to cross-check EVM results

  10. Final votes are compiled; RO declares winner, issues certificate, and results are published

TN’s final poll picture: Men outvoted women in 12 seats

Twelve constituencies — Harbour and Edappadi. Veppanahalli, Hosur, Thalli, Palacode, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Omalur, Mettur, Sankari and Veerapandi — saw higher participation from men than women in voting. Notably, Thalli constituency has 5,958 more male voters than women.

Of the 2.93 crore eligible women voters across the State, 2.52 crore exercised their franchise in the Assembly polls. Overall, 2.35 crore men and 2.52 crore women cast their votes on April 23, translating to a turnout of 86.19% among women and 83.96% among men.

According to data released by the Election Department on Saturday, albeit nine days after polling, Tamil Nadu’s total voting percentage stood at 85.10, and women outnumbered men voters overall by 17.24 lakh votes in 222 constituencies. Constituencies such as Sholinganallur, Kavundampalayam, Madhavaram, Avadi and Sriperumbudur recorded higher participation from women.

Five constituencies—Karur (93.41%), Veerapandi (93.36%), Kulithalai (92.79%), Kumarapalayam (92.61%) and Palacode (92.57%) —recorded the highest turnout.

On the lower side, five constituencies in the southern region recorded the lowest turnout: Palayamkottai (68.90%), Killiyoor (71.26%), Madurai North (72.99%), Madurai Central (73.89%) and Karaikudi (74.20%).

READ FULL STORY HERE

EVM strongrooms being opened

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Battle for Fort St George

From new entrants and sulking patriarchs and matriarchs to culling of names after the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, there are too many variables for any sane person to place a bet on who will win the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the results of which will be announced today.

- If the MK Stalin-led DMK retains power, it will make history, as the party has not secured consecutive victories since 1971 – a long gap of 55 years.

- If the AIADMK-led alliance wins, it will also create history, as it would be the party’s first Assembly victory after the death of its mascot and supremo, J Jayalalithaa, and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would return as the Chief Minister, joining a stellar line-up that includes K Kamaraj, MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi, and Jayalalithaa to occupy the throne more than once.

- Now, if Vijay’s TVK wins, it would be an even bigger political milestone, comparable to the victory of MG Ramachandran. In fact, if that is the way the chips fall, it would be a more impactful debut, capturing power within two years of launching his party — MGR founded the AIADMK in 1972, won the Dindigul Lok Sabha bypoll the next year, and later won the Assembly election in 1977.

- Another factor is the presence of NTK and its seemingly indefatigable leader Seeman, who wears the defeats that he faced as a medal of honour. It still is a party that is far from harbouring any hopes of winning power. But in a three-corner fight like this one, even a fraction of votes that it gathers has the ability to upset the equations in select seats and thus the overall result.

- Within this war is the story of smaller but potentially important battles. PMK founder S Ramadoss, who is waging a tug-of-war with his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss, and ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala have joined forces to lure Vanniyar and Thevar votes away from their parent parties. Both are aiming to teach their kin and erstwhile comrades a lesson.

- Then there is Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy, who hopes to eat into Pallar votes in south Tamil Nadu.

- They can play only spoilers at best, but even the smallest fractions are important for the AIADMK, as almost all votes they eat into will be from the NDA that it is leading in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the DMK will also have to keep an eye out for the impact that T Velmurugan would have in the northern region.

- If all these were not enough, there is the unknown element of special intensive revision. The purification of electoral rolls shortly before the election led to the removal of more than 67 lakh names.

Vijay, Edappadi K Palaniswami, MK Stalin
Vijay, Edappadi K Palaniswami, MK Stalin

TN Assembly election 206: Key Numbers

Seats: 234

Total electors: 5,73,43,291

Votes polled: 4,88,28,832

Polling stations: 75,064

Voters turnout: 85.10%

Candidates: 4,023

Counting centres: 62

Total seizure value: Rs 543 crore

Counting day: May 4


KEY PLAYERS

(Seats in figures)

Secular Progressive Alliance:

DMK - 176

Congress – 28

DMDK – 10

VCK – 8

CPI – 5

CPM – 5

IUML - 2

National Democratic Alliance:

AIADMK - 172

BJP – 33

PMK – 18

AMMK - 11

TVK - 233

NTK - 234

VK Sasikala-led AIPTMMK - 78

S Ramadoss-led AJPK - 29

Other parties:

BSP - 160

T Velmurugan-led TAVK - 20

K Krishnasamy-led Puthiya Tamilagam – 10

TN Police warns that vehicles of those following Vijay’s convoy will be seized.

TVK supporters take a bike rally on the last campaign day to garner votes for party chief Vijay in Tiruchy East
TVK supporters take a bike rally on the last campaign day to garner votes for party chief Vijay in Tiruchy East FIle photo

D-day

Counting day has arrived in Tamil Nadu, where a fiercely fought four-cornered Assembly election contest will now translate into numbers. With the magic number set at 118, all eyes are on early trends, especially in the absence of a clear wave. While DMK's MK Stalin seeks a rare consecutive win, AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami eyes a comeback, and actor-turned-politician Vijay remains the big wildcard, today’s results will determine a historic verdict. Track every significant update with us.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
Election results

Key Events

How are votes counted?

Battle for Fort St George

TN Assembly election 206: Key Numbers

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