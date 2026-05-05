Stock markets drop in early trade on renewed geopolitical concerns

The rupee falling to all-time low of 95.40 against US dollar in early trade also added to the weak trend in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 361.62 points to 76,907.78 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 134.90 points to 23,980.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the major laggards.