IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton power Mumbai Indians to 6-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants

Openers Rohit and Rickelton put on their third century partnership in the IPL -- this time 143 runs -- and laid the foundation for the much-needed win. MI overhauled LSG’s 228/5 with 229/4 in 18.4 overs.

The win swelled MI's tally to six from 10 matches and stayed afloat in the IPL but LSG, who have just 4 points from 9 matches to be placed 10th, are now dangerously close to getting knocked out of the race to playoffs.

After Nicholas Pooran made the most of some ordinary bowling from MI with a 21-ball 63, Rohit and Rickelton made merry during their 65-ball stand.