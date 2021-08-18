Corpn erects 49 smart poles to provide free Wi-Fi to public in city

Chennai :

An official release from the Corporation said that the public would be allowed to access free net for 30 minutes at a speed of 2 Mbps after logging in using their mobile number and entering the OTP sent on their phones.





As a special initiative under this scheme, 49 smart poles have been erected and of these, 17 have been installed in various parts of T Nagar including the pedestrian plaza, Venkatanarayana Road, GN Road, Jeeva Park, Natesan Park and T Nagar Bus Terminus. Seven poles have been installed along Marina Beach while three are at Thiruvanmaiyur beach. Corporation sources said that they have tied up with an internet service provider under Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.





The Corporation has set up an integrated command and control centre at the Rippon Building, it said, adding that the aim of this control room is to monitor the various works being carried out in the city. It will also help monitor and collect disaster management data from equipment including rainfall measurement, flood water level, communication at the time of emergency and installation of cameras to monitor solid waste removal.