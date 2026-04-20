2026 TN elections | Campaign climax: Silence period starts at 6 pm on April 21

Silence period means the end of campaigning, 48 hours ahead of the end of voting hours, in a particular constituency or the entire state.

During this period, all forms of campaigning are prohibited, including public meetings, rallies and processions. The ban also extends to electronic and digital platforms, such as television, FM radio, and social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and X, as well as SMS and other internet-based communication.



The Commission has also barred indirect campaigning through entertainment programmes such as music shows, theatre performances or any event aimed at influencing voters. Violations of these rules can lead to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.