2026 TN elections | Campaign climax: Silence period starts at 6 pm on April 21

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that no election campaigning will be permitted from 6 pm on April 21 until the close of polling on April 23, enforcing the mandatory 'silence period' ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
Silence period means the end of campaigning, 48 hours ahead of the end of voting hours, in a particular constituency or the entire state.
During this period, all forms of campaigning are prohibited, including public meetings, rallies and processions. The ban also extends to electronic and digital platforms, such as television, FM radio, and social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and X, as well as SMS and other internet-based communication.
The Commission has also barred indirect campaigning through entertainment programmes such as music shows, theatre performances or any event aimed at influencing voters. Violations of these rules can lead to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.
Political workers and party functionaries who are not voters in a constituency must leave the area by the Tuesday deadline. Authorities will conduct checks at marriage halls, lodges, guest houses and community centres to ensure compliance.
Reiterating key provisions, the ECI said transporting voters to polling stations by candidates or their agents is strictly prohibited, categorising it as a corrupt electoral practice.
Further, party booths must be set up at least 100 metres away from polling stations, with only two persons allowed per booth, and no crowding permitted.