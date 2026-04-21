DT Next Constituency Watch | Poonamallee: Segment cries for basic amenities & infra amid rapid growth

CHENNAI: On the city’s western edge, where highway traffic narrows into congested urban roads, Poonamallee (SC) constituency is grappling with the pressures of rapid expansion.
Once a peripheral suburb, the Tiruvallur district constituency has evolved into a growing residential and industrial hub, but the pace of development has outstripped the capacity of civic infrastructure, which has emerged as a key concern for voters ahead of the Assembly election.
Poonamallee today reflects a changing urban landscape. Established neighbourhoods now sit alongside newly developed housing layouts and industrial clusters, drawing a diverse population with varied expectations. Yet across these sections, a common demand persists—reliable basic amenities that keep pace with the area’s growth.
The constituency has also witnessed political shifts over the past decade. Considered an AIADMK stronghold since 2011, it changed hands in 2019 after the disqualification of then MLA TA Elumalai. The DMK’s A Krishnaswamy won the by-election and retained the seat in 2021. He is seeking re-election, while Elumalai is attempting to reclaim lost ground for the AIADMK. TVK’s R Prakasam and NTK’s Mehala are also in the contest, focusing on segments such as youth and women voters.
Traffic congestion remains one of the most visible concerns. As a gateway to Chennai along the Chennai–Bengaluru corridor, Poonamallee experiences heavy vehicular movement, particularly during peak hours. Residents cite infrastructure upgrade delays and incomplete road-widening works as persistent bottlenecks.
“Major roads in the constituency have deteriorated due to Metro Rail work. For the past five years, we have been dealing with poor road conditions,” said Ravanan, a resident of Mount Poonamallee Road, while expressing hope that conditions may improve once Metro Rail services begin.
Water supply and drainage remain uneven. Newly developed areas rely on private water tankers, while older localities face irregular supply and ageing underground drainage systems. During the monsoon, waterlogging remains a recurring issue, exposing gaps in urban planning.
Healthcare access is another area of concern. Though facilities have expanded, residents say they have not kept pace with population growth. Government hospitals often face overcrowding, and for major treatment, many travel to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital or Omandurar Government Hospital.
“Serious health issues cannot be handled here easily. We have to travel far for treatment,” said Ratha, a roadside vendor, who also pointed to frequent accidents caused by poor road conditions.
The constituency has a sizeable working-class population employed in nearby industrial units and small businesses. While employment opportunities exist, concerns over job security, wages, and working conditions persist. Younger voters are increasingly focused on skill development and stable employment.
Public transport connectivity through bus networks is relatively strong, but there is growing demand for improved last-mile connectivity and faster Metro Rail expansion to ease commuting pressures.
As campaigning intensifies, voters in Poonamallee appear to be weighing candidates on their ability to address everyday civic challenges roads, water, drainage, traffic, and healthcare rather than broader political narratives.
Total voters: 3,63,688
Men: 1,76,849
Women: 1,76,769
Trans persons: 70
Sitting MLA: A Krishnaswamy
Party: DMK