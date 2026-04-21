DT Next Constituency Watch | Poonamallee: Segment cries for basic amenities & infra amid rapid growth

Once a peripheral suburb, the Tiruvallur district constituency has evolved into a growing residential and industrial hub, but the pace of development has outstripped the capacity of civic infrastructure, which has emerged as a key concern for voters ahead of the Assembly election.

Poonamallee today reflects a changing urban landscape. Established neighbourhoods now sit alongside newly developed housing layouts and industrial clusters, drawing a diverse population with varied expectations. Yet across these sections, a common demand persists—reliable basic amenities that keep pace with the area’s growth.

The constituency has also witnessed political shifts over the past decade. Considered an AIADMK stronghold since 2011, it changed hands in 2019 after the disqualification of then MLA TA Elumalai. The DMK’s A Krishnaswamy won the by-election and retained the seat in 2021. He is seeking re-election, while Elumalai is attempting to reclaim lost ground for the AIADMK. TVK’s R Prakasam and NTK’s Mehala are also in the contest, focusing on segments such as youth and women voters.