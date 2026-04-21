Chennai: LPG price-gap pushes auto drivers off apps

CHENNAI: The ongoing crunch in LPG supply affecting autorickshaw drivers has begun to have a ripple effect disrupting daily commutes across the city, with passengers reporting long wait times, rising fares and difficulty in booking autos on apps.
The issue stems from a sharp price disparity in LPG across fuel stations, with only a handful of outlets selling at lower rates. This has led to long queues of autos at select bunks, reducing the number of vehicles available on the road at any given time.
For commuters, the impact is immediate and frustrating. “I start booking at least 45 minutes before I leave,” said Monisha, who travels from Ashok Pillar to an IT park in Ramapuram. “I keep juggling between apps, but it’s in vain. Autos are unavailable and the waiting time is very long.”
Passengers say the situation has worsened over the past few days, with availability dropping sharply, especially during peak hours. Many report switching between multiple apps without success. Alongside delays, fares have also risen noticeably. “A commute that used to cost around Rs 110 has now spiked Rs 180, or sometimes even above Rs. 200,” lamented Sharavan Kumar, a resident of Ambattur.
Drivers attribute the disruption to both fuel pricing and access issues. “Waiting time for refuelling has increased significantly. We either pay higher prices at private fuel stations or wait for up to two hours to get LPG,” said Balasubramanian, an autorickshaw driver.
This has created a supply squeeze that is reflected in app-based demand patterns. “Usually, I get about three ride requests while I’m on a trip. Now I’m getting 6-8,” said Harish, an app-based driver whose vehicle runs on CNG. “If the app is still assigning rides to me even when I’m occupied, it means there aren’t enough autos available.”
Drivers also say rising fuel costs are forcing them to hike fares, even at the risk of losing customers.