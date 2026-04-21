Chennai: LPG price-gap pushes auto drivers off apps

The issue stems from a sharp price disparity in LPG across fuel stations, with only a handful of outlets selling at lower rates. This has led to long queues of autos at select bunks, reducing the number of vehicles available on the road at any given time.

For commuters, the impact is immediate and frustrating. “I start booking at least 45 minutes before I leave,” said Monisha, who travels from Ashok Pillar to an IT park in Ramapuram. “I keep juggling between apps, but it’s in vain. Autos are unavailable and the waiting time is very long.”