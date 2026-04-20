2026 TN elections | Can't file plea if petitioner not affected: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday, while questioning a plea against Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswamy, observed that a petitioner not directly affected cannot maintain a writ plea.
Chief secretary of Puratchi Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, VA Pugazhendi, filed a petition before the Madras High Court stating that Palaniswami, "self-claimed general secretary of the AIADMK", had made personal attacks against Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, while delivering public speeches in Chennai and Cuddalore.
Pugazhendi claimed that the speeches could lead to public disorder in Tamil Nadu, as DMK and AIADMK party cadres may clash, potentially causing law and order issues and even riots.
He further contended that he had submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India on April 10, seeking appropriate action under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
The petitioner had filed that the alleged personal remarks made by EPS on Stalin and Udhay can cause clashes between DMK and AIADMK cadre
The petitioner has sought a direction to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to take appropriate action based on his representation and to debar Edappadi K Palaniswami from campaigning in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
When the case came up for hearing before the bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. The Chief Justice then questioned which legal right of the petitioner was violated, prompting him to file the case.
The bench said the petitioner is not directly affected, so the writ petition may not be maintainable, as the actual affected parties are not before the court. The bench adjourned the matter, reserving it for orders.