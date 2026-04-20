2026 TN elections | Can't file plea if petitioner not affected: Madras High Court

Chief secretary of Puratchi Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, VA Pugazhendi, filed a petition before the Madras High Court stating that Palaniswami, "self-claimed general secretary of the AIADMK", had made personal attacks against Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, while delivering public speeches in Chennai and Cuddalore.

Pugazhendi claimed that the speeches could lead to public disorder in Tamil Nadu, as DMK and AIADMK party cadres may clash, potentially causing law and order issues and even riots.

He further contended that he had submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India on April 10, seeking appropriate action under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.