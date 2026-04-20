Custodial death case: Delhi HC dismisses Unnao rape survivor's plea seeking death penalty for Kuldeep Sengar

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja ruled that the appeal against the trial court's 2020 decision to convict and sentence Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Jaideep Sengar and others in the case was filed after an "unexplained" delay of 1945 days.

Calling it a case of "deliberate inaction and negligence", the bench observed that the deceased's daughter was aware of the outcome and was "actively participating" in connected proceedings but "consciously chose not to avail the statutory remedy of appeal within the prescribed period of limitation" despite availability of legal advice from her advocate.

It added that entertaining a belated appeal seeking enhancement of conviction and sentence would seriously prejudice the rights of the accused as he would be exposed to the uncertainty of prolonged litigation and the possibility of aggravated penal consequences long after the trial concluded.

"The grounds urged in the application, namely financial constraints, issues relating to accommodation, alleged physical debilitation, and assertions of threats or harassment, do not inspire confidence at the stage of considering the application for condonation of delay.

"These grounds are vague in nature, unsupported by any documentary material, and do not disclose the period during which such circumstances prevailed. Mere assertions, without substantiation, cannot constitute 'sufficient cause'," the court observed.

"The delay being gross, unexplained, and attributable to negligence, the application deserves to be dismissed. Since the application for condonation of delay is dismissed, consequently, the captioned appeal is also dismissed as barred by limitation," he court ruled.

Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey appeared for Jaideep Sengar and submitted that the victim had been participating in the proceedings since the very beginning and there was no ground to condone the delay in filing the appeal.

The survivor's counsel, Mehmood Pracha, earlier argued that she was living under adverse conditions and it was a "miracle" that she was able to pursue other cases.