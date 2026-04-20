2026 TN elections | In a first, CM Stalin opens veiled attack on Vijay with outsider remark

Stalin's remarks, made while campaigning in Perambur for DMK candidate RD Sekar, are seen as significant. The remarks are seen not just as criticism of Vijay's alleged inability to fulfil the duties of an MLA, but also as a kind of recognition of him as a potential threat to the ruling party candidate's victory in that segment.

Without naming Vijay, Stalin maintained that personal criticism was not in line with his political approach and said he would refrain from making direct attacks.