Drama unfolds as TNCC chief alleges I-T raid hampers campaign; complete lie, say officials

CHENNAI: Kicking off a political row merely three days ahead of the Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai alleged that Income-Tax officials surrounded his residence and those of his relatives on Monday to prevent him from travelling for campaign. However, sources in the department strongly denied the allegation, terming it a “complete lie”.
The drama unfolded when Selvaperunthagai told reporters in Sriperumbudur that he was scheduled to travel to Thiruvananthapuram around 11 am to receive Rahul Gandhi for his scheduled campaign in Kanniyakumari. However, several non-Tamil speaking persons, introducing themselves as I-T officials, effectively placed him under "house arrest", he claimed.
The ongoing searches were aimed at stopping him from carrying out his political work, he alleged, and added, "I am being blocked from my election duties."
Selvaperunthagai added that during a search at the residence of a party functionary, identified as Padappai Muthiah, officials damaged household items under the pretext of inspection.
The Congress leader’s claim immediately set off a wave of criticisms from the alliance leaders, including DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who termed it a “planned attempt to paralyse the campaign”.
Accusing the BJP-led Union government of misusing the government machinery, he said the searches were being carried out just hours before the end of campaigning, and said it reflected the Centre’s anxiety over the electoral outcome.
“Not even 48 hours remain for campaigning to end, yet such actions are being taken to target opposition leaders,” Stalin said, alleging that the BJP was acting out of fear of defeat.
However, the Income-Tax Department swiftly denied the allegations. "Contrary to what Selvaperunthagai has stated, we have conducted no such raid at his residence. We have neither confined him nor prevented him from meeting the public or campaigning with Rahul Gandhi. His claim of an I-T raid is entirely false. There is no truth in it at all," sources in the department said.
The controversy came amid heightened vigilance by tax authorities and flying squads ahead of the April 23 Assembly election.