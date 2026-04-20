Drama unfolds as TNCC chief alleges I-T raid hampers campaign; complete lie, say officials

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of misusing the government machinery, he said the searches were being carried out just hours before the end of campaigning, and said it reflected the Centre’s anxiety over the electoral outcome.

“Not even 48 hours remain for campaigning to end, yet such actions are being taken to target opposition leaders,” Stalin said, alleging that the BJP was acting out of fear of defeat.

However, the Income-Tax Department swiftly denied the allegations. "Contrary to what Selvaperunthagai has stated, we have conducted no such raid at his residence. We have neither confined him nor prevented him from meeting the public or campaigning with Rahul Gandhi. His claim of an I-T raid is entirely false. There is no truth in it at all," sources in the department said.

The controversy came amid heightened vigilance by tax authorities and flying squads ahead of the April 23 Assembly election.