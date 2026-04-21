Less takers for viscom courses, classrooms half filled in many colleges in Chennai

Until around five years ago, competition was intense among students to secure seats in visual communication programmes. However, the situation has changed in recent years.

Particularly in Chennai, where several colleges offer this course, faculty members stated that even 50% of the available seats were not being filled. A professor from a reputed college said, “Only half of the 50 seats in our institution were filled last year. The number of applications for the course has also declined noticeably,” the professor added.