2026 TN elections | TN too will repent if it votes for NDA, warns Arvind Kejriwal

CHENNAI: National convener of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the people of Tamil Nadu would "repent" if they voted NDA in the State in the April 23 polls, saying Tamil Nadu would meet the same fate as Delhi, where the BJP "stopped all the good work" of AAP.
Addressing a massive gathering at a roadshow here with Chief Minister MK Stalin, in support of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, the former CM of Delhi said Tamil Nadu doesn't want the BJP. He said that the "AIADMK has done the biggest crime of bringing the BJP to Tamil Nadu." He alleged that the BJP had effectively taken control of the AIADMK, claiming that the regional party's autonomy had been weakened.
"A year ago, the people of Delhi made a mistake by voting for the BJP and now all the good work that we have done has been stopped by the BJP. The schools we started, the clinics, free medicine and treatment in hospitals, free electricity and free water have all been stopped by the BJP," he said.
He termed the NDA today as nothing but a 'New Delhi Alliance', hitting out at what he called a centralised functioning which went against the states. He also accused the BJP of expanding its influence over regional parties. Drawing parallels to political developments in Bihar, Kejriwal warned that similar political outcomes could unfold in Tamil Nadu if the BJP gains ground, citing the sidelining of the larger partner, JD(U).
Praising Stalin, he said the only leader consistently challenging the BJP-led Union government, adding that his political fight extended beyond Tamil Nadu to national issues.