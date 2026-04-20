2026 TN elections | TN too will repent if it votes for NDA, warns Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a massive gathering at a roadshow here with Chief Minister MK Stalin, in support of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, the former CM of Delhi said Tamil Nadu doesn't want the BJP. He said that the "AIADMK has done the biggest crime of bringing the BJP to Tamil Nadu." He alleged that the BJP had effectively taken control of the AIADMK, claiming that the regional party's autonomy had been weakened.

"A year ago, the people of Delhi made a mistake by voting for the BJP and now all the good work that we have done has been stopped by the BJP. The schools we started, the clinics, free medicine and treatment in hospitals, free electricity and free water have all been stopped by the BJP," he said.