Newly wed woman found dead in Kakkalur, probe on

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old newly wed woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial house in Kakkalur near Tiruvallur.
The deceased was identified as Vishnupriya of Vadalur in Cuddalore district.
Police said she married Akash (24) of Kurinjipadi on January 5. The couple had recently moved into a rented house at TNHB quarters in Kakkalur.
Vishnupriya worked at a major industrial unit in Sriperumbudur, while her husband was employed at a private showroom, police said.
The couple allegedly had frequent quarrels and on April 18, following a quarrel, Akash went to sleep in the hall. Later, Vishnupriya was found dead in the house.
Akash subsequently informed her mother, Latha.
Based on Latha’s complaint, Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case and launched an inquiry. Police have also notified the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) for an inquiry.