Vets allay farmers’ fears, say chances of COVID in cattle low

Chennai :

According to Gopalakrishnan from Triplicane, a dairy farmer, they are scared about cattle catching the infection, which would affect their livelihood. “We know about the treatment required in case of seasonal diseases. But this is a new virus, so we don’t know what to do to keep the cattle safe. The government should give us proper guidelines,” he said.





To ensure that the cattle do not catch the infection, these farmers are wearing gloves and masks while feeding and milking the cat-tle, and do not allow anyone to enter the farm or shed. Nageshwar of Tiruvottiyur, an-other dairy farmer, said two of his pet dogs died of some disease just two days after falling ill, which has raised concerns. “From then, I am worried about my cattle.





We hope the government or veterinary doctors give some advice to maintain cattle in this pandemic,” he added. However, veterinary doctors said cattle faced less risk of catching the infection, though it is advisable for owners and workers to take safety measures.“Till now, we have not received any cases among cattle. The risk is very low for cows and goats.





Dogs infected by the virus won’t be able to eat, vomit blood and die within five days. But there is no possibility of transmission to humans. However, if people are infected with the COVID, they should be cautious and should not go near cattle. We are expecting guidelines soon to safeguard animals from the virus,” said Dr R Sokkalingam, a veterinary doctor.