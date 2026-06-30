What are the top headlines of today, June 30, 2026 ?

Karur Assembly seat declared vacant, TN set for bypolls in 7 constituencies

The Karur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu has been declared vacant following the resignation of former state minister MR Vijayabaskar as MLA, taking the total number of vacant seats in the state to seven, an official said on Tuesday (June 30).

Would be unfair for me to accept district secy post: SP Velumani

AIADMK former minister SP Velumani said it would be unfair for him to accept the post of deputy general decretary while other senior leaders who contributed to the party’s growth were left without any organisational responsibilities.

Vaiko defends Vijay, targets DMK over MLA resignations; press meet ends amid heated exchange

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Tuesday (June 30) strongly defended TVK president Vijay, accused the DMK of initiating "horse-trading" in Tamil Nadu politics through engineered MLA resignations, and predicted that Vijay would become the State's Chief Minister.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sachin Ahir joins Shinde’s faction, files nomination for council deputy chairman post

In a fresh jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of deputy chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council on behalf of the rival Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Protest against relocation of militant group camp turns violent in Manipur

Residents of Uyumpok and adjoining areas in the Khundrakpam assembly constituency staged a road blockade, raising slogans against the government's decision to shift the UNLF(P) camp from Nongshum, arguing that it acted as a security buffer for the valley villages bordering the hill areas.

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Arunachal's Lower Siang district

Flash floods and landslides affected more than 3,100 people across 14 villages in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district, officials said on Tuesday.

Door-to-door SIR exercise starts in Karnataka

A door-to-door house enumeration exercise under the SIR of the electoral roll began on Tuesday in Karnataka.

US-India relationship at its lowest in 30 years: Indian-American Democrat leader

The US-India relationship is at its lowest point in the last 30 years due to US President Donald Trump’s "utterly destructive policies", Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has said.

Attempts to question FATF's credibility often reflect fear of scrutiny: India at UN

India has said that attempts by countries to question the FATF’s credibility reflect their “fear of scrutiny” and asked these nations to stop exporting instability and prevent their territory from being misused for terrorism, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

US, India trade deal in final steps: Sergio Gor

The US-India trade deal is in its "final steps", with only the last one per cent of negotiations left to be concluded, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday, expressing confidence that the deal would soon be sealed.

Ketan Agarwal murder: Victim suspected fiancée had affair, asked kin if her background was checked

Police probing the Ketan Agarwal murder case have found that the victim had expressed suspicion to his family that his fiancée was in a relationship with someone else and that he had asked his family members if her background was checked thoroughly before fixing his marriage with her.