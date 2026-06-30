Ketan Agarwal murder: Victim suspected fiancée had affair, asked kin if her background was checked

Ketan, a Pune-based realtor, was allegedly pushed to death from a cliff at the Lohagad Fort in the district on June 18 by his fiancée Siya Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22). Ketan and Siya were set to marry in November this year.

Following the alleged murder, both the accused -- Siya and Chetan -- were arrested and have been remanded in police custody till July 3.

A police official said Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, mentioned in his complaint that his son had repeatedly voiced concerns about Siya's closeness to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, saying she often mentioned the latter's name in their conversation.