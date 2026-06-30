US-India relationship at its lowest in 30 years: Indian-American Democrat leader

"The demagoguery about immigrants, the demagoguery of this President and talking about the lack of immigrants coming into the United States. How can we sit here and not condemn his policies on what he has done with student visas, with the demonisation of talent coming to the United States," Khanna said.

The Democratic leader said Trump talks about the US leading in the field of artificial intelligence.

"38 per cent of the top AI researchers are of Chinese origin. 72 per cent have foreign degrees. This is a President who doesn't understand that we need to be recruiting talent, not turning talent away," Khanna said.

Khanna described Trump as a "lame duck" and asserted that the Democrats were going to win the upcoming mid-term elections and the 2028 presidential elections decisively.