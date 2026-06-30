Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Arunachal's Lower Siang district

The district administration, in coordination with the Army, ITBP, BRO, state police and local volunteers, has launched relief operations and is working on a war footing to restore road connectivity, he added.

Kurung Kumey DIPRO David Koyu, a resident of the affected Rotte village, said a significant portion of the area was washed away, causing extensive damage to paddy fields, horticulture gardens and agricultural land, the primary source of livelihood for local residents.

Several vehicles were swept away in the deluge, while a large number of livestock, including pigs and poultry, were also lost, he said.