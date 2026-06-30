US, India trade deal in final steps: Sergio Gor

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, Gor said he was determined to agree as it would be beneficial to both nations, and it would be sealed after nearly 18 months of talks.

"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There are a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," he said.

The US envoy to India was bullish about the bilateral relationship and cited the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was driving the ties.