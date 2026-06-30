Karur Assembly seat declared vacant, TN set for bypolls in 7 constituencies

The state is set for bypolls in the seven Assembly constituencies.

Vijayabaskar, who won from Karur defeating the TVK candidate V P Mathiyalagan in the April 23 Assembly election, quit as legislator on June 29. He is likely to join the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He was among 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test in the Assembly on May 13.

He was the sixth legislator from the AIADMK to quit the position following the party's electoral setback in the Assembly election. The party has been facing the crisis of exodus of its cadres since the poll results were announced on May 4.