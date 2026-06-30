Would be unfair for me to accept district secy post: SP Velumani

COIMBATORE: AIADMK former minister SP Velumani said it would be unfair for him to accept the post of deputy general decretary while other senior leaders who contributed to the party’s growth were left without any organisational responsibilities.
Addressing party functionaries at a meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday, Velumani said those who had stood by him and worked for the party deserved recognition through organisational posts.
He said senior leaders, including Veeramani, Thangamani, CV Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, had worked extensively to strengthen the AIADMK across districts.
“I am not ready to take up the post of deputy general secretary when those who stood by me have not been given any positions. How can I accept it?” he said.
He further added, “Those who trusted me and supported me should also be given responsibilities. Is it fair to give a post only to me and not to them?”
Velumani, a prominent leader from Coimbatore, is considered a key figure in the AIADMK’s western region leadership. His remarks are being viewed in political circles as an expression of discontent over recent organisational appointments under the party leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami.
A video of his speech, made at the recent meeting, has been widely circulated on social media, drawing attention amid ongoing internal rift within the AIADMK.