Would be unfair for me to accept district secy post: SP Velumani

Addressing party functionaries at a meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday, Velumani said those who had stood by him and worked for the party deserved recognition through organisational posts.

He said senior leaders, including Veeramani, Thangamani, CV Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, had worked extensively to strengthen the AIADMK across districts.

“I am not ready to take up the post of deputy general secretary when those who stood by me have not been given any positions. How can I accept it?” he said.