Protest against relocation of militant group camp turns violent in Manipur

Residents of Uyumpok and adjoining areas in the Khundrakpam assembly constituency staged a road blockade, raising slogans against the government's decision to shift the UNLF(P) camp from Nongshum, arguing that it acted as a security buffer for the valley villages bordering the hill areas.

Security forces deployed to facilitate the relocation fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, officials said.

The camp, established after the outbreak of the ethnic violence in Manipur in 2023, is located around 2.5 km from Uyumpok, where the demonstration was happening.