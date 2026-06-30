Door-to-door SIR exercise starts in Karnataka

Ahead of the exercise, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday urged all eligible voters in the state to compulsorily participate in the SIR of electoral rolls beginning on June 30.

He cautioned people that failure to submit the enumeration form within the stipulated period could result in the loss of voting rights and create difficulties in accessing government welfare benefits. Shivakumar said the Karnataka government had put in place an extensive support system, including thousands of facilitation centres, helplines and online services, to assist voters during the month-long exercise being undertaken by the Election Commission. "Right to vote is the right to live. Therefore, everyone must preserve their vote. If you do not, you will lose your right to vote. You may also lose access to several benefits provided by the government," he said.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukkumar on Monday said Booth Level Officers (BLO) would begin distributing enumeration forms from June 30 as Karnataka commenced the SIR of the 2026 electoral roll.