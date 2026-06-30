Attempts to question FATF's credibility often reflect fear of scrutiny: India at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, made these remarks on Monday while addressing a 2026 Counter-Terrorism Week side event titled ‘Joining Forces to Counter Terrorism Financing in the Context of Evolving Threats and Emerging Technologies’.

"The FATF remains an indispensable pillar of the global counterterrorism financing and anti-money laundering architecture. Its work is technical, evidence-based and rooted in internationally accepted standards. Attempts to question its credibility often reflect fear of scrutiny rather than genuine process-related concerns,” Harish said.