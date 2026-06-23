What are the top headlines of today, June 23, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (June 23, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TN CM hits back at Opposition over 'inexperienced' jibe, cites decade-long grassroots work
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday traced his political journey from a fan club movement to the Chief Minister's office, rejecting criticism that he had entered politics directly from the film industry without grassroots experience.
2) Death toll in TN ammonia gas leak accident rises to nine
The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export facility near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district rose to 9 on Tuesday (June 23), with health authorities confirming another fatality even as dozens of affected workers continued to receive treatment in hospitals.
3) TN govt moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing lighting of lamp on Thirupparankundram hill
The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in the state.
4) NGOs receiving foreign funds face higher penalties under revised FCRA rules
The home ministry has revised the compounding penalties for a number of offences under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, involving the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions by non-governmental organisations, according to a gazette notification.
5) Three Tirunelveli men among 13 workers killed in Qatar gas plant blast
Three men from Tirunelveli district were among 13 killed in an explosion on Tuesday (June 23) at a gas plant in Qatar, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
6) Union minister George Kurian quits after expiry of Rajya Sabha term
Union minister and veteran BJP leader from Kerala George Kurian on Tuesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers following expiry of his Rajya Sabha term.
7) CUET-UG 2026 results declared; candidate scores 100 percentile in four subjects
One candidate achieved 100 percentile in four out of five opted subjects in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026, results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.
8) Minor girl abducted from footpath, raped and killed in south Delhi; cab driver arrested
Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a cab driver for allegedly raping and murdering a girl in Delhi's Mehrauli area, with the arrest made within six hours of the crime.
9) Lucknow fire: FIR cites illegal commercial use, single entry/exit in building that killed 15
The FIR registered over the Aliganj building fire in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives has alleged that the premises were being operated as a commercial establishment without adequate fire safety arrangements, emergency exits and measures to prevent smoke accumulation, police said.
10) Bengaluru Traffic Police fact-check finds late start, longer route led to student missing NEET exam
The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday said their "fact check" has revealed that late departure and selection of longer route, led to a student missing NEET exam on June 21.
11) Teacher's friend booked for attempt to sexually assault boy at Nagpur madrasa; 10 minors rescued
Police have registered a case against a Nagpur madrasa teacher's male friend for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor boy, and rescued 10 children from the facility, officials said on Tuesday
12) Iranian President arrives in Pakistan for talks on regional, international issues
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday on a day-long visit to discuss regional and international developments of mutual interest with the top Pakistani leadership.