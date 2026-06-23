Iranian President heads to Pakistan to discuss regional, international developments

President Pezeshkian, accompanied by a high-level delegation, left for Islamabad aboard a special aircraft "Minab 168" to honour the victims of the US strikes on the country, particularly the 168 students from Minab school who were killed in the American attacks, official media reported.

During his visit, Pezeshkian will meet President Asif Ali Zardari and hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly Speaker will also meet with him.