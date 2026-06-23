Three Tirunelveli men among 13 workers killed in Qatar gas plant blast

The deceased from Tamil Nadu were identified as Pavith (26) from Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district, and Sujith Kumar and Kavin from Panagudi.

The accident occurred at the Barzan Gas Distribution Plant, where employees and engineers were engaged in renovation work ahead of the resumption of operations at a gas export terminal that had remained shut following damage caused during the recent conflict involving Iran and the United States.

According to reports, a loud explosion triggered a major fire at the facility, killing 13 workers, including Indians. As many as 66 workers sustained serious injuries, while 18 others remain missing.