TN govt moves SC against Madras HC order allowing lighting of lamp on Thirupparankundram hill

The C Joseph Vijay-led state government had moved the apex court on June 11 and filed the petition through the Tamil Nadu government counsel B Karunakaran.

The counsel confirmed the filing of the petition challenging the January 6 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court order that upheld the single judge's order of December 1, 2025, which had ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the festival day.

On January 6, the high court while upholding the single-judge's order, said the apprehension about law and order due to this religious practice is nothing but an "imaginary ghost" created by them for the sake of their convenience.