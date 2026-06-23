Tiruvallur ammonia leak toll rises to 7, several battling for life

The latest issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday revealed a steady rise in casualties over the past 24 hours. Two deaths were reported by 8 pm on Sunday, followed by three more by 7 am on Monday. Another two workers succumbed by 5 pm on Monday, taking the overall death toll to seven.

The seven deceased are all women, six of whom have been identified as workers from Odisha. The victims were named as Shibani, Jumani Juanga, Geetha Juanga, Purnima Juanga, Champabati Juanga and Parbavathi Jaunga. One victim remains unidentified and is suspected to be from Odisha.

The incident occurred on June 21 at the St Peter & Paul Seafood export factory located in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam.