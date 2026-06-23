CUET-UG 2026: Results out; one candidate scores 100 percentile in four of five subjects

A total of 22 candidates scored 100 percentile in three of their opted subjects, while 180 candidates secured 100 percentile in two subjects, the agency said.

As many as 3,214 candidates scored 100 percentile in one subject, it added.

"One candidate achieved a 100 percentile score in four out of the five subjects opted for in CUET-UG 2026, recording the best performance in the examination," the NTA said in a statement.

The testing agency also released the gender-wise list of the top 10 candidates securing the highest NTA score in five subjects.