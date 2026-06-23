Cab driver arrested hours after minor girl abducted from footpath, raped and killed in south Delhi

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in May, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested three men for the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl after tracking them through nearly 100 CCTV camera feeds, officials confirmed.

The incident came to light after a police patrol team found the victim.

According to the Police, the minor was lured from a local bus stand to an isolated location by two people. She was subsequently assaulted and abandoned on the intervening night of May 15 and 16.