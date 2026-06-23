Teacher's friend booked for bid to sexually assault boy at Nagpur madrasa; 10 minors rescued

The madrasa, located in the Tajbagh area of Nagpur, housed 10 children, mostly from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, who were studying Arabic and Urdu, Sakkardara police station in-charge Ramesh Khune told PTI Videos.

The 26-year-old accused, a resident of Bihar and friend of the madrasa teacher, was visiting the facility and allegedly tried to sexually assault a 16-year-old boy while he was sleeping there in the wee hours of June 19, he said.

The boy woke up, freed himself, and informed the teacher about the incident the next morning. The teacher then questioned the accused and removed him from the premises, the official added.