Bengaluru Traffic Police fact-check finds late start, longer route caused student to miss NEET exam

The clarification was made based on CCTV footages, interaction with the candidate from R T Nagar and parents route analysis, they said.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the traffic police said that CCTV analysis and route verification have established that the NEET candidate reached the examination centre after the stipulated cut-off time.

"Traffic conditions were found to be normal, and traffic police personnel facilitated movement wherever required. The delay was primarily due to late departure from residence and route selection," it said.

Sharing details of the fact check, the traffic police said the candidate departed from residence in R T Nagar at 12.57 pm while 1.30 pm was the prescribed cut-off time for entry into examination centre.