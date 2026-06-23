Lucknow fire: FIR cites illegal commercial use, single entry/exit in building that claimed 15 lives

The FIR stated that the fire broke out around 2.30 pm on June 22 at the pet shop and clinic, following which firefighters, SDRF, NDRF and police personnel carried out rescue operations.

The complaint alleged that the building owners and persons associated with the establishments "had not made any arrangements for fire safety" and that there was "no arrangement for immediate emergency exit or entry" in the building.

"It had only one main route for entry and exit, and there was no other exit door or emergency door," the FIR stated.

The FIR further alleged that the electrical arrangements in the building were "highly irregular" and that there was no system to allow smoke to escape.

It also alleged that air-conditioner outdoor units and electrical equipment were installed inside the premises in an unsafe manner, and "no safety measures were maintained to deal with such emergencies".

The complaint stated that due to these shortcomings, fire personnel, police and disaster response teams had to cut through walls to enter the building and rescue people.

"The owners and managers were aware that in such emergencies, lives could be lost, but despite this, negligence was shown, and the lives of others were put at risk," the FIR alleged.

The blaze resulted in the deaths of 15 people, mostly students, due to suffocation and burn injuries, while nine others were injured and admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, according to the FIR.